Two dead in plane crash near EAA Airventure site

TOWN OF NEKIMI — Two people died in a plane crash Monday afternoon in the town of Nekimi, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's Office says it responded to a field two miles south of the EAA Airventure event just before 1 p.m., for reports of a plane crash. Responders found a plane fully engulfed in fire.

Two people were inside the plane, and both are dead. The names of the deceased occupants and all other plane identifiers are being withheld at this time, pending notification to the family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by NTSB.

NBC 26 has crews on site, and we will update this story.