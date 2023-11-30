Two dead in Dodge County car crash involving wrong-way driver

Two people died in a car crash involving a wrong-way driver, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says.

It happened on Interstate 41 near State Highway 67 Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said 911 calls started coming in around 6:20 p.m. about a driver going north in the southbound lanes.

As deputies responded and tried to locate the vehicle the wrong way driver collided with a minivan in the township of Lomira.

Authorities reported an 82-year-old woman from Campbellsport was driving a Subaru SUV north while in the southbound lanes and that a 34-year-old man was behind the wheel of the minivan.

Both were the only ones in their cars and died at that scene.

Authorities have not identified the drivers. The crash remains under investigation.