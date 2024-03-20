Two dead, another injured following related crashes in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people are dead and another was airlifted following two related crashes in Oconto County on Tuesday morning.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they got the call just after 10 a.m. of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 41/141 north of Brown Road in Little Suamico.

A pickup truck was found resting in a median with a man not responding.

Another driver then stopped his equipment truck on the shoulder of the northbound lane to help first responders.

The sheriff's office said as first responders were extracting and providing life-saving measures to the pickup truck driver, a van hit the equipment truck causing another crash.

Deputies said the driver of the pickup truck — a 32-year-old Oconto man — and the driver of the van — a 66-year-old Manitowoc man — died at the scene. The van's passenger — a 73-year-old Manitowoc woman — was flown to a Green Bay hospital for treatment.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they deal with the loss of a loved one," the sheriff's office said.