Two dead after house explosion in Marinette County

TOWN OF WAUSAUKEE (NBC 26) — Two people are dead after a house explosion in the Town of Wausaukee, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Friday to a residential explosion on Finnel Road in the Town of Wausaukee. Authorities said the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

After containing the fire and searching the residence, crews located two people inside the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were later identified as Roger N. McClellan, 81, and Barbara A. McClellan, 79, both of Wausaukee.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, deputies said.