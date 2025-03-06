Two dead after head-on crash in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY — Two people were killed and one person is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Calumet County,

According to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office the deadly crash happened around 6:30 p,m. on State Highway 32/57 near Shady Lane Drive in the Town of Charlestown.

Investigators believe a southbound pickup truck was struck head on by a northbound SUV. The driver of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old man and the passenger, a 70-year-old woman from the New Holstein area died of their injuries. The driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old woman from the Chilton area was taken to Ascension Chilton Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The crash is being investigated and no further information has been released at this time.

