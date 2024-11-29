Two cars strike, kill pedestrian on I-43

VILLAGE OF DENMARK (NBC 26) — A 27-year-old man is dead after getting hit by two different cars consecutively on I-43 in the village of Denmark, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Denmark Fire, BCSO deputies and County Rescue responded to the crash on I-43 near State Highway 96 just after 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to a media release, the initial investigation indicates a 37-year-old woman from Port Washington was heading south in a Honda Odyssey on I-43 when she struck the 27-year-old male pedestrian who was attempting to cross.

The 27-year-old was then hit again by another car, a Tesla sedan, driven by a 50-year-old man from Illinois.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. Both drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the media release.

The crash remains under investigation. If you were in the area at the time of the incident and have any information to share, you are encouraged to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920) 448-4200.