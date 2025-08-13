Two arrested in Fond du Lac for stealing from vehicles

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Two men were arrested this week for stealing from vehicles.

Fond du Lac Police say a person called 911 Tuesday morning before 1:15 for two people stealing from vehicles.

Police responded to the 300 block of East Merrill Avenue after that person spotted the two men inside her vehicle.

Police says both men took off running, but they were found 25 minutes later and taken into custody.

One suspect was located during a traffic stop, while the other was found walking near Rosenow School.

Both 18-year-old Fond du Lac men were arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges including theft, obstructing, bail jumping, and prowling.

One suspect was also held on a probation violation.

One of the suspects has since posted bail and been released.