Two arrested in connection with woman’s skeletal remains found in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two men are in custody following the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains earlier this month in Waushara County.

Authorities identified the remains as Tiffeny M. Schneider, 33, found in the Township of Leon on March 13. The ongoing investigation led the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at a residence in Leon, where they arrested Jerry Wendler and Wade Mc Lees.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wendler faces multiple charges, including:



Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of THC (2nd Offense)

Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Outstanding warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections

Mc Lees was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Three counts of felony Bail Jumping

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Authorities say that Mc Lees has three open felony cases in Adams County and two additional cases in Waushara County.

During a bond hearing Friday in Waushara County Circuit Court, Wendler’s bond was set at $2,000 cash, while Mc Lees was ordered to post $1,000 cash.

The investigation into Schneider’s death remains ongoing. No other details of this case have been released.

