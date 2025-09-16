Two arrested after AMBER Alert lifted

PORTAGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people are facing charges after a six-year-old girl reported missing in central Wisconsin was found safe, authorities said.

Ruby Lehmann, 6, was located Saturday following an AMBER Alert that was issued Thursday. Officials say she was found in the company of her uncle, Jordan Coyle, who is a registered sex offender and is now in custody.

In a separate development announced by authorities, Ruby’s mother, 31-year-old Chelsie Lehmann, was taken into custody on charges of aiding a felon and obstructing an officer.

Law enforcement has not released additional details about the specific charges against Coyle or the full circumstances that led to the AMBER Alert and Ruby’s recovery. Investigators continue to look into the case.