Two animals dead in Town of Seymour barn fire

Tyler Job
A shed and barn were destroyed in a fire in the Town of Seymour on Tuesday. The fire chief says two animals died from the fire.
Posted at 11:00 PM, Apr 11, 2023
TOWN OF SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — Two animals died in a barn fire on Tuesday night, according to Seymour Rural Fire Chief Greg Brown.

The fire happened on Cicero Road in the Town of Seymour.

Brown said the fire started in a shed, and dry grass made the fire spread to the barn.

Brown said both the shed and barn were destroyed.

Brown said there is some damage to the outside of the house, but said the house is livable.

NBC 26 was told many fire departments and first responders were on scene for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we receive more information.

