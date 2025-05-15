Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant a total loss, after a fire broke out

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — A Sheboygan County business is a total loss after a fire sparked there early this morning.

A caller alerted 911 dispatchers around 1:45 a.m. today about the Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant being on fire.

That's near the intersection of County Road A (West) and County Road S in the Town of Scott.

Deputies also responded and say there was smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

Nobody was inside, but authorities believe the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

