Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant a total loss, after a fire broke out

Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted
and last updated

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — A Sheboygan County business is a total loss after a fire sparked there early this morning.

A caller alerted 911 dispatchers around 1:45 a.m. today about the Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant being on fire.

That's near the intersection of County Road A (West) and County Road S in the Town of Scott.

Deputies also responded and say there was smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

Nobody was inside, but authorities believe the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!