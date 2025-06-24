Trump ‘not happy’ with Israel in wake of ceasefire

AP — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believed that both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks that followed an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities.

Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect. Iran's state media said its military denied firing on Israel.

Trump said Iran "violated it but Israel violated it too ... I'm not happy with Israel."

Israel and Iran had accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by President Trump to end their 12-day war that had roiled the Middle East, following Tehran's limited, retaliatory missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday.