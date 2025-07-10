Trump nominates Duffy for interim NASA administrator

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — President Donald Trump has nominated Wisconsin Native and current U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for interim NASA administrator.

Duffy will temporarily take over the role that has been in the spotlight due to President Trump's ongoing feud with billionaire Elon Musk, who wanted his closed friend, Jared Isaacman, to lead the space agency.

Trump named Isaacman, who's a billionaire astronaut, to be the NASA administrator in December, but jarringly withdrew the nomination in May.

Isaacman called Duffy's nomination a great move and wished him well.