Trump endorses Tony Wied for Congressional seat held by Mike Gallagher

Wied, undeclared, previews "big" announcement Monday
Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines from the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 8:01 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 21:01:17-04

Former President Donald Trump has made an endorsement for the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he is endorsing Tony Wied, who has not declared that he is a candidate in the race.

A post on Wied's X (formerly Twitter) account previewed a "big announcement" on Monday.

Gallagher announced last month that he will resign his seat representing Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District effective April 19.

Northeast Wisconsin voters will decide in the November general election who will next represent the 8th District.

State Sen. Andre Jacque and State Sen. Roger Roth, both Republicans, are candidates in the race, as is Democrat Kristin Lyerly.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
