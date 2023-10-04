Trucker stops impaired driver in honor of his daughter

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Someone is hurt or even killed on Wisconsin roads every two hours because of impaired driving. That's according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Last year alone, there were more than 23,000 convictions of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A driver who works for a company out of De Pere says he decided to take matters into his own hands when he spotted a drunk driver on the road.

He says the reasoning behind his decision hits close to home.

"I lost a daughter at the age of 17 years to a drunk driver. My biological father was an abusive alcoholic. My stepfather was an alcoholic as well. So, I just don't have the tolerance for drunk driving," WEL Companies Trucking Driver Keith Rahn said.

Rahn has been driving professionally for four years and has seen a lot in a short amount of time.

"My main concern really is that I travel these highways as a truck driver every single day, and I don't want to become the victim of somebody who was irresponsible and wanted to get behind the wheel of a car when they're intoxicated," Rahn said.

MacLeod Hageman

Rahn says he stopped a drunk driver from traveling any farther, after watching him crash into another vehicle at a rest area in Pennsylvania.

While most people wouldn't physically intervene, Rahn says he felt compelled to get the driver stopped and held on to him until police arrived.

"How could I live with myself if I let him go, and he killed a family of people? I just can't live with myself to allow that to happen," Rahn said.

Police said Rahn likely helped the driver from hurting himself and anyone else. It's a decision he made without much thought.

"Think about the people you may affect. What consequences do your actions have to somebody that you don't even know," Rahn said.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation and spot a drunk driver or someone you might think is impaired, you don't need to necessarily take matters into your own hands by physically stopping them yourself.

You can always call 911 to report it, in hopes of stopping them before they hurt themselves or anyone else.