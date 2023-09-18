Truck driving for a special cause: 97 trucks raised money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Ninety-seven trucks participated in a truck convoy Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin. Organizers say the event raised more than $90,000.

The money came from truckers bidding on which spot in the convoy they would take, visitors bidding on raffle prizes and corporate sponsors donating to the cause.

The convoy began at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, and the group drove to EAA in Oshkosh.

Special Olympics participants said they believe the organization is very important in their lives.

"For people with intellectual disabilities, it's a good organization for somebody to just, you know, have fun and. . . compete and stay healthy," Steven Woodard, Special Olympics Athlete Convoy Marshal, said.

The event drew hundreds of spectators from across the fox valley.