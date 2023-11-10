Truck crashes into Wautoma home, female airlifted to hospital

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A female was injured when a pick-up truck was driven into the living room of her home in Wautoma on Friday, Nov. 10, according to the Wautoma Police Department.

Wautoma Police received a report that a truck crashed into a house in the 400 block of South Fair Street. Officers arrived and discovered the unconscious female underneath the truck.

The victim was initially treated by Waushara County EMS before being airlifted by a Theda Star Medical Helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Wisconsin Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit is on the scene investigating the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown and there are no updates on the resident’s medical condition, according to police.

