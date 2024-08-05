Troubled Oshkosh arena under new management, community hopes for more events

There is hope for more acts and entertainment to come to Oshkosh Arena, with a new management company tasked with scheduling events.



A judge on Monday approved a new management company for Oshkosh Arena.

The arena’s owner, Fox Valley Pro Basketball, is in receivership amid financial trouble

The goal of the new management company, VenuWorks of Oshkosh, is more acts and entertainment coming to the arena, the court-appointed receiver said.

Inside Fifth Ward Brewing in Oshkosh, there’s a look to the season ahead.

That means their Oktoberfest beer is on tap.

Owner Ian Wenger says when there’s an event at the Oshkosh Arena right down the street, there’s a boost to business at the brewery.

Amid financial trouble, arena owner Fox Valley Pro Basketball is in receivership.

And the court-appointed receiver, a local attorney, said the goal now is more acts and entertainment, with a new company managing the arena.

On Monday morning, a judge approved management company VenuWorks of Oshkosh to take over the day-to-day.

The receiver, Paul Swanson, said he's trying to help the arena turn profitable, for a future sale.

The Wisconsin Herd will still be playing at the arena, Swanson said.

That’s good news for Fifth Ward.

“Different kinds of events, we’re hoping that we can see that return, we obviously love the Herd being here, we want to keep them here,” Wenger said.

“There’s a lot of opportunity there, for a variety of events.”

Wenger says the brewery is a sponsor at the arena.

We reached out to Fox Valley Pro Basketball, for comment, and haven’t heard back.

According to the arena’s website, there are no events scheduled here for the rest of August.

We reached out to VenuWorks, and haven’t heard back.

