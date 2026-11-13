Trinity Lutheran School in Menasha to close at end of semester

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Trinity Lutheran School in Menasha announced they will close at the end of the semester, and parents say the announcement was unexpected.

Parents told NBC 26 they received a letter asking them to attend a meeting on Tuesday where the announcement was made.

Families are now speaking out online about their frustrations with the timing of the closure as well as the lack of transparency from the school.

"Could you not have called a meeting with the parents and said, 'Listen, we're struggling. We need help. What can we do together to get these children through the rest of the school year?'" Nikki Ann, a parent, wrote in an open letter to the school. “You're closing a school in the middle of the school year. Not at the end of May. Not after the children have finished their classes, said goodbye to their teachers, and had an opportunity for some closure."

Trinity Lutheran School is a Christ-centered ministry that was started in 1945.

NBC 26 has reached out to Trinity Lutheran Church and School for comment, but officials declined to comment.