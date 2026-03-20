Trial set for two defendants in Outagamie County child abuse case

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A jury trial has been set for Melissa Goodman, one of four people facing felony counts of chronic neglect of a child in Outagamie County. On Thursday it was decided that her trial will begin May 19.

No trial date has been set for another suspect in the child neglect case, Walter Goodman, who also appeared in court Thursday. However, a pretrial conference was scheduled for May 28.

Savanna LeFever, 30, and Kayla Stemler, 27, are also facing felony charges in the case. All four defendants have previously plead not guilty.

Stemler’s jury trial is scheduled to begin August 17. Meanwhile, LeFever has a pretrial conference in April but no trial date set, according to court records.

Charges stem from the case of a severely malnourished 14-year-old girl who was hospitalized last August, weighing just 35 pounds and suffering from organ failure. Investigators say the girl was locked in a room in Oneida and denied care for years before she was found.