Trial set for man accused of killing father in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A jury trial is scheduled for a man accused of killing his father in the Town of Woodville in Calumet County, court records show.

Ethan Graverson, 23, appeared at the Calumet County courthouse Wednesday morning when a judge scheduled a four-day jury trial to begin Nov. 3. A jury status hearing was also set for Oct. 20.

Graverson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier for the shooting death of his father that took place Nov. 24, 2025.

According to a criminal complaint, Graverson called 911 early that afternoon and told dispatchers he had to shoot his father. Deputies arrived to find him outside, the gun on the porch, and his father lying partially inside a closet with multiple gunshot wounds.

In an interview with a sheriff’s investigator, Graverson said he armed himself with a pistol before entering the house that day, citing “a lot of buildup” over the past 20 years and saying he had “seen it coming.” He alleged his father had been drinking, used a condescending tone, called him “crazy” and challenged him to “put the gun down and fight man to man.”

Graverson admitted firing six or seven shots, aiming at his father’s center mass, and confirmed he intended to kill him, the complaint said. He alleged past emotional abuse but reported no recent physical altercations.

The victim’s wife told investigators she had never known of any physical abuse and described relations between father and son as generally cordial. Deputies said the victim was a 56-year-old man.

Graverson is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

