Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing one in wrong-way crash

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A jury trial has been scheduled for Cheryl Mitchell, a Pound woman accused of causing a head-on crash that killed one person and seriously hurt two others last Thanksgiving.

Mitchell's attorney appeared in a Brown County courtroom on her behalf on Tuesday, where a judge scheduled a jury trial beginning April 29. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 14, according to online court records.

Mitchell, 67, is charged with 6 felony counts related to the crash, including homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies responding to I-43 near the State Highway 96 ramp around 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 found a minivan and SUV with severe front-end damage. The SUV driver — identified as Mitchell — allegedly showed signs of intoxication, smelled strongly of alcohol, and admitted to drinking wine before driving.

Witnesses told deputies Mitchell’s SUV was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it hit the van head-on. One man in the vehicle later died from his injuries on Nov. 29. Two others suffered significant injuries. The man who died was the adult son of other two passengers in the car, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say Mitchell’s blood was drawn under a search warrant after she refused voluntary testing. Records show she had a prior OWI conviction from 1989.

Mitchell is being held at the Brown County Jail in a $150,000 cash bond.