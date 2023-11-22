Tree Picked for Lambeau: Blue Spruce played role in family's memories, traditions

This year's Green Bay Packers Festival of Lights tree is set to come from a neighborhood in De Pere.

The Blue Spruce bound for Lambeau Field has been part of a family's memories and traditions.

Watch the video to hear how the tree's selection is a dream fulfilled.

A blue spruce in De Pere that has been part of family traditions will soon be on display outside Lambeau Field; the tree was selected to be decorated for this year's Green Bay Packers Festival of Lights.

After it is moved to Lambeau, the tree will be decorated with more than 10,000 lights, according to the Packers.

Roger and Tricia Gadda donated the tree to the Packers.

"It's been my wife's dream to see the tree lit up, and now she'll get to see it lit up," said Roger Gadda.

But that is not the only wish fulfilled by the tree's impending move to Lambeau.

"Tom's dream was someday that this tree would be at Lambeau Field, so we submitted an application and [the] Packers chose the tree," Roger Gadda said, speaking of the home's previous resident, Tom, who lived at the home with his wife, Elaine. Tom suddenly passed away several years ago, family said.

"Having it at Lambeau, I'll be able to... see it one time, all lit up, and especially in memory of Tom," said Tricia Gadda.

The tree is set to be moved on Monday from De Pere to Lambeau Field, where more families and fans can make a memory of their own and take a picture in front of the tree.

The formal tree lighting ceremony is set for December 2.