Trapped person freed from machinery

A person is recovering in the hospital after they became trapped in a piece of machinery Wednesday night.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 09:44:03-04

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A person is recovering in the hospital after an industrial accident on Two Rivers' east side.

First responders were called to a business for a report of an industrial accident involving an employee at 5:18 Wednesday night.

They say the person was trapped in a piece of machinery.

Firefighters and paramedics were able to free the person from the machinery and care for them at the scene. The employee was then flown to a specialty care center for treatment and should be all right.

