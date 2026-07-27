Trapped but safe: Manitowoc firefighters save family pets, while one person recovers

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A family safely escaped a house fire early Sunday night on Manitowoc’s south side, but firefighters say several pets had to be rescued from inside the burning home.

Manitowoc firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a home early Sunday evening. When crews arrived, firefighters reported flames coming from the first floor of the home. Officials said the people living there had already made it out safely, but told firefighters their dog was still trapped on the second floor.

A crew was able to search the second floor and rescue the dog, and then more crews helped rescue additional pets from the basement.

One family member was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

Firefighters credited the quick 911 call and the family staying outside the home to help guide crews to the trapped pets.

“It is important that once you exit a structure that is on fire, to stay out and stay safe,” the Manitowoc Fire Department said in a release.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire and how much damage the home sustained.

The Manitowoc Fire Department also thanked the Manitowoc Police Department, Manitowoc Public Utilities, Wisconsin Public Service, Two Rivers Fire Department, and Newton Fire Department for assisting at the scene.

Stay with NBC 26 for updates as more information becomes available.