Traffic stop leads to drug arrests, injured deputy in Forest County

FOREST COUNTY (NBC 26) — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led Forest County deputies to two residences and the seizure of hundreds of grams of suspected drugs, according to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began around 10 p.m. Oct. 19, when a deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Town of Lincoln.

The sheriff’s office said deputies conducted a probable cause search and found 3.77 grams of psilocybin mushrooms along with marijuana-related items.

Information gathered during the investigation then led deputies to a residence in the Town of Lincoln, where authorities conducted another search.

Deputies reported finding approximately 378 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 161 THC electronic smoking devices containing approximately 322 grams of THC and 71 grams of marijuana plant material.

The sheriff’s office said deputies also found additional evidence indicating controlled substances were being distributed from the residence.

As the investigation continued, law enforcement attempted to contact another person connected to the case at a different residence in the Town of Lincoln.

According to the sheriff’s office, a physical altercation occurred between a deputy and an occupant of the residence, leaving the deputy injured. The deputy was taken by ambulance to Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.

Authorities later obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and took the individual into custody.

The sheriff’s office identified three people arrested in connection with the investigation:



Kaylynn Tallier was arrested on charges of possession of psilocybin, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tallier received a $500 cash bond and has since been released.

Gage Milham-Queen was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of psilocybin under 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin between 100 and 500 grams, possession with intent to deliver THC between 200 and 1,000 grams, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Milham-Queen received a $5,000 cash bond and has since been released.

Curtis Mallory was arrested on charges of battery to law enforcement and resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm. Mallory received a $5,000 cash bond and has since been released.

All three have been released from custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.