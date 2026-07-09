Traffic stop in Marinette leads to cocaine, stalking-related arrest

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 39-year-old man was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday in Marinette that led to multiple drug-related and traffic-related charges, according to police.

Marinette Police officers and Marinette County Sheriff’s deputies conducted the stop on July 8 as part of an investigation.

Authorities say the man was arrested on the following alleged offenses:

Manufacturing or delivering more than 40 grams of cocaine

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Operating while revoked

Failure to comply with a court order requiring an ignition interlock device

Officials also say the man was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants tied to:

Two counts of battery and disorderly conduct

One count of intimidation of a victim/stalking

The suspect is currently being held in the Marinette County Jail. His name has not yet been released pending formal charges from the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

Police emphasized that the charges are allegations and that the man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.