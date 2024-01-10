UPDATE: Cattle in semi trailer during rollover crash

DE PERE (NBC 26) — We have learned several cattle were inside the semi truck trailer that rolled Tuesday morning in Brown County.

Traffic reopened Tuesday morning on Interstate 41 in De Pere near Main Street and Ashland Avenue after a semi rolled on its side.

The semi driver appeared to be hauling a stock trailer, and authorities have confirmed 32 cattle were in the trailer at the time of the crash.

The incident blocked all northbound traffic for several hours Tuesday, and people had to be diverted at Scheuring Road in De Pere while crews worked to remove the semi and trailer.

The semi and trailer were eventually taken away.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we work to learn whether any tickets were issued or if any people or animals were hurt.