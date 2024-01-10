Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Cattle in semi trailer during rollover crash

Traffic has resumed on Interstate 41 in De Pere between the Main Street and Ashland Avenue exits after a semi rolled on its side Tuesday morning.
Semi is brought upright after rolling on Interstate 41 near De Pere Tuesday morning.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 06:25:16-05

DE PERE (NBC 26) — We have learned several cattle were inside the semi truck trailer that rolled Tuesday morning in Brown County.

Traffic reopened Tuesday morning on Interstate 41 in De Pere near Main Street and Ashland Avenue after a semi rolled on its side.

The semi driver appeared to be hauling a stock trailer, and authorities have confirmed 32 cattle were in the trailer at the time of the crash.

The incident blocked all northbound traffic for several hours Tuesday, and people had to be diverted at Scheuring Road in De Pere while crews worked to remove the semi and trailer.

The semi and trailer were eventually taken away.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we work to learn whether any tickets were issued or if any people or animals were hurt.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!