Traffic resumes near New London after crash

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities have since reopened all lanes of traffic, and the crash scene has been cleared.

We are still working to learn whether anyone was hurt or if any tickets will be issued.

____________

Waupaca County deputies are responding to a crash that has shut down all southbound lanes of U.S. 45 at County WW near New London.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say all lanes in the southbound direction are blocked north of Highway N/WW.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt or if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Deputies say drivers should plan for significant delays and consider alternate routes.

The closure is expected to last about two hours, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.