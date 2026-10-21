Traffic resumes in Fond du Lac County after box truck fire

TOWN OF BYRON (NBC 26) — A box truck fire shut down northbound Interstate 41 for about four hours early Wednesday morning in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported around 1:50 a.m. near mile marker 90 in the Town of Byron. A deputy arrived to find the truck engulfed in flames.

The Brownsville and Lomira fire departments responded. The truck and its contents were considered a total loss, but no people or emergency personnel injuries were reported.

After crews controlled the fire, responders found chunks of metal from the truck had melted onto the interstate and hardened, creating a traffic hazard. The Fond du Lac County Highway Department was called in to remove the metal before the road could reopen.

Northbound I-41 was initially closed at State Highway 49, with traffic detoured through State Highway 175 and County Highway B.

The interstate reopened around 5:50 a.m.

Authorities say the fire is not considered suspicious.