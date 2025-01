WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The scene has been cleared on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown after a vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning.

Outagamie County deputies responded around 3:30 AM, and it took them a little more than an hour to clear the scene.

Again, traffic is back open, and drivers should be able to resume traveling on I-41 near Wrightstown.

Please stay with NBC 26 on and online as we work to learn why the vehicle caught fire.