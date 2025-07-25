Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic reopens in Fond du Lac after crisis negotiation

(Source: Raycom Media)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — South Main Street and US Highway 151 in Fond du Lac are back open after authorities brought in a crisis negotiator to speak with a man who was sitting on the edge of an overpass, harming himself with a knife, refusing to leave, and not complying with authorities.

A deputy noticed the man sitting on the edge Thursday night before 11:30, and they tried getting the man to move back.

Authorities say the man refused, and a crisis negotiator had to speak with him for more than a hour before he eventually walked away.

The man was taken into custody and later the hospital to be treated for self-inflicted wounds.

During that crisis negotiation, authorities say the man also took an unknown amount of medications.

