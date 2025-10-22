Traffic reopens after serious crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF ASHFORD (NBC 26) — Traffic is moving again this morning after a serious crash shut down part of County Highway W for hours Tuesday night in the Town of Ashford.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 6:38 p.m. near County Highway W and Sunset Drive, when a southbound pick-up truck struck a farm tractor pulling a corn chopper.

Authorities say the farm tractor, driven by a 64-year-old Campbellsport man, was traveling south when the pick-up truck, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Eden, hit the back of the equipment. A second 16-year-old boy from Eden was riding as the front-seat passenger.

The tractor driver was not injured. The passenger in the pick-up suffered minor injuries and was taken to SSM Health in Fond du Lac. The pick-up driver sustained serious injuries and was first transported to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend, then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Investigators believe inadequate lighting on the tractor and corn chopper may have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The stretch of County Highway W between Sunset Drive and Meadow Road was closed for roughly four hours while crews responded and conducted their investigation.

No further details have been released.

