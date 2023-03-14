Watch Now
Update: Brown County man dead after Shawano County collision

The Shawano County Sheriff is releasing updated information after a semi collided with a pedestrian Monday night near Hartland.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 10:13:05-04

BONDUEL (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff has an update following Monday night's collision between a semi and a pedestrian.

A 63-year-old Brown County man is dead after he was hit by a semi Monday night near Hartland on Highway 29 and River Road in Shawano County.

Deputies responded before 9 p.m. to Wisconsin 29 eastbound at the offramp to 47 South and 117 South. The sheriff says the 63-year-old Brown County man was walking along the road when he was hit. The semi driver told authorities the man lunged in front of his vehicle.

Traffic has been reopened after it was shut down for nearly five hours, and the semi driver is cooperating with authorities. No other information will be released until family members have been notified.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
