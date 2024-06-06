Watch Now
Traffic reopens after a rollover crash

Posted at 5:15 AM, Jun 06, 2024

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Traffic is back open after an early morning rollover crash in Shawano County.

Authorities say it happened at Birch Drive on Wisconsin 29 around 3:15 AM.

That's near the Brown County and Shawano County line.

Traffic was closed in both directions for a little more than an hour.

A passerby called into our newsroom and said crews appeared to be working to to get a person from the vehicle who looked like they were trapped.

They also say a helicopter was leaving the area when they drove by.

