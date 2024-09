GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Lanes are reopening this morning at Highway 54 eastbound at Bay Settlement Road in Green Bay after a vehicle caught fire.

According to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it was reported around 3:30 AM.

Nobody was in the vehicle when the fire started and nobody was hurt.

We have a crew on scene, and they're working to learn more details about what happened.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.