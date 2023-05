GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police are urging drivers to avoid the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street due to a mechanical issue.

The bridge isn't open to pedestrian traffic either.

We're working to learn how long the bridge will be closed.

If you're in the area, you can use Walnut Street, Mason Street or Interstate 43. That includes the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge, the Don Tilleman Bridge, and the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge.