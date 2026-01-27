Traffic diverted after Starbuck's fire

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Drivers in the Oshkosh area should plan for delays this morning after a fire at a Starbucks forced the closure of a main road.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Wisconsin 21 East at Koeller Street early Tuesday morning. By 7 a.m., traffic on WIS 21 had to be shut down as crews worked to contain the situation.

The road closure is affecting traffic between Koeller Street and the surrounding area along Oshkosh Avenue. Officials say vehicles are being diverted to alternate routes.

Emergency crews remain on scene, and there is no word yet on the cause of the fire or any reported injuries.

This incident occurred January 27, 2026, and was last updated at 7:01 a.m.

NBC 26 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Disclaimer: This article was adapted from a broadcast script and edited with the assistance of AI technology.