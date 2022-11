FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Traffic is currently blocked northbound on I-41 near Fond du Lac at Highway N. The left lane has since been opened up. According to Wisconsin DOT officials, multiple car crashes occurred there around 4:30 this morning. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crashes and the DOT is re-routing traffic.

Officials say all traffic should be cleared within the next two hours. For updates, visit https://511wi.gov/.