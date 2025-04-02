Traffic blocked in Manitowoc County after crash

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A crash near Manitowoc has shut down traffic on Interstate 43 northbound.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the off ramp to County JJ on Interstate 43 northbound for the crash at 7:12 AM Wednesday.

Authorities say all lanes are currently blocked, and they expect to have the scene cleared in the next couple hours.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt, or if any tickets are pending.

Authorities across northeast Wisconsin are urging drivers to be cautious this morning, as much of the area is covered in a new layer of snow and slush.

