Traffic Alerts & Construction Updates for Green Bay and Brown County

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's spring, and drivers can expect to deal with traffic delays as much of the road construction season gets underway.

🚧 Lombardi Avenue Closure – Today

Lombardi Avenue between Ashland Avenue and Broadway will be closed today from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m for railroad crossing repairs just east of Ashland Avenue. It's spring, and drivers can expect to deal with traffic delays as much of the road construction season gets underway.

📍 Detour: Lombardi → Ashland Avenue → Potts Avenue → Broadway

✅ Access: All businesses along Lombardi will remain open during the work.

🚧 Webster Avenue Traffic – Today & Tomorrow

Webster Avenue between Main Street and Pine Street will be closed starting 7 a.m. today for utility crews to install new water lines. The road is expected to reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m.

📍 Detour: East Walnut → North Monroe → Main Street

✅ Access: Homes and businesses will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.

🛠 Lawrence Intersection Reconstruction Meeting – Wednesday

Brown County is hosting a public meeting to discuss reconstruction plans for the County F and County S intersection, with construction scheduled for next summer.

📅 When: Wednesday, 5–6:30 p.m.

📍 Where: Town of Lawrence Town Hall

ℹ️ Format: Open house — residents are encouraged to stop in, ask questions, and share feedback.

