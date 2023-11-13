UPDATE: Crash cleared at I-43 and North Shore

A crash has been cleared at East Shore Driver near Interstate 43. The right lane was blocked because of a crash, but authorities have cleared the scene. We are still waiting to learn how many people were involved, whether anyone was hurt, and if anyone was cited. Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops. __________________ Original story: There's a traffic alert for drivers looking to start their work week. The on-ramp from East Shore Drive near Interstate 43 North is affected, and the right lane is blocked due to a crash. We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt and how many vehicles were involved. Authorities say they got the call at 4:40 a.m. Monday, and they're expecting it to take nearly an hour to clear. Brown County sheriff's deputies are currently on scene and investigating the incident. Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.