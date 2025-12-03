Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic Alert: Crash closes northbound I-41 at Wrightstown Road in Outagamie County

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Drivers traveling through Outagamie County should plan for delays this Wednesday morning, as a crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 41 at Wrightstown Road near Wrightstown.

Outagamie County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 5:45 a.m. All northbound lanes are blocked, and officials estimate the highway could reopen within the next couple of hours.

The exact number of vehicles involved and whether anyone was injured remains unconfirmed, as authorities continue to investigate. Crews are on scene, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

What Drivers Need to Know:

  • Location: I-41 Northbound at Wrightstown Road
  • Closure Time: Started around 5:45 a.m., expected to last about 2 hours
  • Handling Agency: Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department
  • Contact: 920-832-5000
  • Alternate Route: None specified

Travelers should monitor current road conditions and find alternative routes if possible.

