TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I‑41 North ramp from WIS 67 in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Drivers in the Fond du Lac area should expect delays this morning after a crash shut down part of Interstate 41.

Crews responded just before 5:30 a.m. to an overturned semi on the northbound ramp from Wisconsin 67 to I‑41 North. The ramp is currently closed, and the right shoulder of I‑41 North is blocked.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash was first reported around 5:21 a.m.

Drivers are urged to plan extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

There’s no immediate word on how long the closure will last. Additional updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.