Traffic Alert: Crash blocks lane on I-41 near Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Drivers in Oshkosh should plan for delays this morning after a crash on northbound Interstate 41.

According to Oshkosh Police, the incident happened around 6:15 a.m. near the Wisconsin 44 interchange. The right lane of northbound I-41 is currently blocked, and traffic is expected to be impacted for the next couple of hours.

Authorities are still working to determine the condition of the driver involved.

As always, drivers are advised to use caution in the area and consider alternate routes.

NBC 26 will provide updates as more information becomes available.