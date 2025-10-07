Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Traffic Alert: County EE closed for culvert pipe replacement in Town of Oneida

road construction barrel
File
road construction barrel
Posted
and last updated

TOWN OF ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Drivers in Outagamie County, take note! County EE will be closed today between Country Road E and County Road U in the Town of Oneida. Road crews are replacing a deficient culvert pipe crossing, and the closure is expected to last through the end of the day as long as weather permits.

Project Details

  • What: Culvert pipe replacement
  • Where: County EE, Town of Oneida — from the intersection of County E to County U (Brown County line)
  • When: Scheduled for Tuesday, October 7
  • Estimated Completion: End of day, Tuesday, October 7 (weather dependent)
  • Traffic Impact: Full closure to thru traffic
  • Detour: Use County E to County U to return to County EE

Outagamie County officials stress that a posted detour will be in place for affected drivers. Drivers should plan an alternate route and expect minor delays in the area.

Stay with us for updates on road conditions and reopening details!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids