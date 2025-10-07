Traffic Alert: County EE closed for culvert pipe replacement in Town of Oneida

TOWN OF ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Drivers in Outagamie County, take note! County EE will be closed today between Country Road E and County Road U in the Town of Oneida. Road crews are replacing a deficient culvert pipe crossing, and the closure is expected to last through the end of the day as long as weather permits.

Project Details

What: Culvert pipe replacement

Where: County EE, Town of Oneida — from the intersection of County E to County U (Brown County line)

When: Scheduled for Tuesday, October 7

Estimated Completion: End of day, Tuesday, October 7 (weather dependent)

Traffic Impact: Full closure to thru traffic

Detour: Use County E to County U to return to County EE



Outagamie County officials stress that a posted detour will be in place for affected drivers. Drivers should plan an alternate route and expect minor delays in the area.

Stay with us for updates on road conditions and reopening details!

