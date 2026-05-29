Traffic Alert: Construction to begin in Ledgeview

LEDGEVIEW (NBC 26) — The Brown County Highway Department will close County Highway X between County Highway GV and Morrison Road in the Town of Ledgeview beginning Saturday, June 1.

The closure will remain in place for thru traffic. Drivers needing to travel in the area must enter and exit from the southeast side of the project.

A posted detour will direct motorists along County Highway GV to County Highway G.

Officials are reminding residents to plan ahead and allow extra travel time during the project.