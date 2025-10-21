Traffic Alert: Capitol Drive closures in Appleton today for I-41 project

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Drivers in Appleton should prepare for multiple Capitol Drive closures today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT) I‑41 improvement project.

Where the Closures Are Happening

Eastbound Capitol Drive between Ballard Road and Pointer Road will be closed.

Capitol Drive between Juanita Lane and Commerce Court will be closed.

Capitol Drive between Ballard Road and Commerce Court will open early Tuesday morning.

Access to Commerce Court will be available from westbound Capitol Drive.

Part of a Major I‑41 Upgrade

These closures are part of WisDOT’s major I‑41 project, which will reconstruct and expand 23 miles of the interstate from four lanes to six lanes between WIS 96 (Wisconsin Avenue) in Appleton and County F (Scheuring Road) in De Pere.

Suggested Detours

For drivers heading to ThedaCare or Encircle Health along East Capitol Drive:

Take Northland Avenue to N. Roemer Road to Capitol Drive, or

Take Northland Avenue to N. Conkey Street to Capitol Drive.

Plan Ahead

WisDOT advises drivers to allow extra travel time and follow posted detour signs. The agency also encourages drivers to stay updated on the I‑41 project via its official website and social media channels.