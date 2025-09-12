Trade, tradition and community to come alive at Ukwakhwa barter market

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Forget big-box store prices — this weekend is all about bartering, bonding, and building something with your own hands.

On Saturday, Ukwakhwa Grounds just outside Oneida will host its Sixth Annual Barter Market, a vibrant community celebration where dollars take a back seat and the value of handmade goods, homegrown produce, and personal skills takes center stage.

“It’s kind of like a flea market or farmers market, but there’s no money involved,” explained Becky Webster, Executive Director of Ukwakhwa. “We’ll visit each other’s tables, see what people have grown or made, and make some trades.”

From Small Gathering to Growing Tradition

What began as a modest harvest-time get-together has blossomed over the years into a popular community tradition. “Year by year it’s gotten bigger, and it’s exciting that more people want to come,” Webster said.

And you don’t have to be a seasoned craftsman or gardener to join in. “You’ll probably get inspired and realize you do have talents and things that are valuable to share,” she added.

More Than Just a Trade

The heart of the Barter Market is about more than transactions — it’s about relationships.

“These are more than just simple trades,” Webster said. “We’re helping build community, respect what we each grow and make, and understand value beyond a dollar.”

As the day unfolds, Webster said, there’s a moment when participants realize the real joy comes from connection. “People get excited realizing they can score something by trading what they’ve made or grown. It gives you a really good feeling.”

Event Schedule

The market kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. with a breakfast of burritos, followed by hands-on activities throughout the morning and early afternoon. The day wraps up with a spoon-making workshop — a chance to leave with a handmade keepsake and a story to tell.

Details:

📍 Ukwakhwa Grounds – just outside Oneida

📅 Saturday – Breakfast starts at 9 a.m.

💡 Bring items you’ve made, grown, or skills you can share — and be ready to trade!

