OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle crash on I-41 near Appleton Monday evening.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-41 southbound at Richmond in Outagamie County when the tractor-trailer struck the median concrete barriers.

When authorities arrived, the driver was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. State Patrol says investigators are looking into whether the driver experienced a medical event.